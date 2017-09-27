Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people

Late on Sunday, Sidney Crosby, the star and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins spoke up about his team’s decision to go to the White House.

Speaking to the Associated Press Crosby said, “I support it,” adding “it’s a great honour for us to be invited there.”

It’s a fairly standard response. But it’s notably different from the response LeBron James gave to a Trump tweet complaining that NBA champ Steph Curry was indecisive about a White House trip.

James’ tweet was pretty amazing. He said, “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”