National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people

By — Sep 27 2017

Late on Sunday, Sidney Crosby, the star and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins spoke up about his team’s decision to go to the White House.
Speaking to the Associated Press Crosby said, “I support it,” adding “it’s a great honour for us to be invited there.”
It’s a fairly standard response. But it’s notably different from the response LeBron James gave to a Trump tweet complaining that NBA champ Steph Curry was indecisive about a White House trip.
James’ tweet was pretty amazing. He said, “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines