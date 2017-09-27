Status of women committee in limbo during Tory-Liberal faceoff over chair

A Conservative MP who opposes abortion says her opposition counterparts were grandstanding and showing intolerance when they suspended a vote to put her in charge of the House of Commons committee on the status of women.

The committee appears to be stuck in limbo unless the Liberals give in and let Rachael Harder become chair of the committee, or the Conservatives give in and nominate someone else.

The committee’s rules require a member of the official Opposition to be the chair and the Conservatives nominated Harder, who is also the party’s new shadow minister for the status of women.