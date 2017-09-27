The Liberals’ rejection of an anti-abortion MP is a win for intolerance

The Trudeau government came to power calling for more women to get involved in politics and claiming to champion diversity. This week it failed on both counts with its treatment of Conservative MP Rachael Harder — turning a routine committee meeting into a master class in crass partisanship.

On Tuesday, MPs on the Status of Women committee met to elect a new chair following the departure of Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu. The Liberals and NDP wasted no time in rejecting the 29-year-old Harder over her views on abortion. But instead of debating Harder’s candidacy — something we expect our elected representatives to do — they staged a walkout just two minutes into the meeting, effectively preventing the committee from doing any work.