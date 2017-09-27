When ‘taxes’ ceased to be a dirty word in politics

Are tax hikes no longer the third rail of Canadian politics?

The political value of keeping taxes low seems to have been replaced by the need to make taxes ‘fair’ — which, in the Liberals’ case, means raising them on groups they think won’t get public sympathy.

The Tories have been hammering the government on their proposal to raise taxes on small business owners for over a month — with no real evidence that it’s moved the polling an inch in either direction. The latest Nanos report puts the Liberals at 39 per cent, the Tories at 33, and the NDP at 15. While one Forum research poll puts the Conservatives in the lead, it’s the outlier among a host of surveys which show the Liberals consistently maintaining the pole position.

The Liberals are banking on the fact that most Canadians probably think that doctors, lawyers and business owners make enough money already, and that small business tax increases will not directly affect people who are employees and not entrepreneurs. Such increases would affect the average Canadian indirectly, of course, in the form of higher prices, lost jobs and lower government revenue, particularly if business owners decamp to more tax friendly jurisdictions, as some may already be doing.