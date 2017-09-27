Why are Trudeau’s MPs giving him grief over tax reform? It’s because of Dr. Bob

In a small town in rural Atlantic Canada there is a doctor there – let’s call him Dr. Bob – who everyone in this town of several hundred people thinks is a swell guy.

They look up to Dr. Bob. He is a trusted leader in their community. Parents encourage kids to be like Dr. Bob.

Those in this town also know that if Dr. Bob leaves, it’s going to be difficult to find a new general practitioner who wants to set up shop in their community. And without a GP, it will be that much harder to convince people to move to the town and to attract new business.