Don Cherry calls media coverage of kneeling protests hypocritical

Hockey commentator Don Cherry says media coverage of athletes kneeling during the playing of national anthems has been hypocritical.
The “Hockey Night in Canada” personality posted a statement to his verified Twitter account Wednesday night, taking aim at “left wing media” and its coverage of National Football League players taking a knee during the American anthem to protest the racist treatment of African Americans.
Cherry pointed that former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, a devout Christian, was mocked by the media for taking a knee to pray after scoring a touchdown in his breakout rookie season in 2010.
“The late night leftie talk shows made fun of Tim, to the cartoonists in the paper he was a joke and they made fun of him. It was brutal,” Cherry said in the 131-word statement. “Yet the N