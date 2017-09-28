Former cabinet minister Judy Foote bids farewell to House of Commons

With tears in her eyes and her daughters and granddaughters watching from the gallery, MP Judy Foote bade farewell to the House of Commons on Thursday by urging more women to take up the challenges of politics.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal announced in August she would step down as MP to be with her family. She had been on a leave of absence from her Public Services and Procurement portfolio since spring.

The two-time breast cancer survivor earlier revealed that she inherited the cancer-causing BRCA2 gene.

“Getting my head around what having the gene could mean for my children, Carla, Jason and Heidi and their children, if they inherited it from me, was difficult and needless to say remains so, because unfortunately two of my three children did,” she told the House.

She said that raised the spectre of genetic discrimination as she urged her fellow MPs to enshrine protection in the human rights act.

“No one should be discriminated against on the ba