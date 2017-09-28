Former Playboy models Pamela Anderson, Shannon Tweed pay tribute to Hugh Hefner

Canadian Playboy models Pamela Anderson and Shannon Tweed are paying tribute to the magazine’s founder Hugh Hefner today.

The legendary media mogul died Wednesday night at the age of 91.

In a black-and-white Instagram video, Anderson wipes her eyes and tearfully says goodbye. Her makeup is smudged around her eyes and she appears to have been crying.

In a long accompanying caption, she calls Hefner the most important person in her life outside of her family.

Tweed posted a photo on Instagram of a younger Hefner smoking a pipe, where she simply wrote that he cha