Jagmeet Singh Tells Niki Ashton He Doesn’t Have The ‘Luxury’ To Lack Confidence

Jagmeet Singh is making no apologies for saying that he’s got the federal NDP leadership in the bag, even if a rival finds it disrespectful to voting members.

In fact, Singh doubled-down at a debate in the Toronto studio of HuffPost Canada Wednesday, by proclaiming he “absolutely” will become the party’s next leader.

The Ontario MPP has faced questions from other leadership candidates on whether or not he will run federally in 2019 if he does not win the leadership race next month. Singh’s answer has been, simply, that he won’t lose the leadership race.