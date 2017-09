Mélanie Joly’s Netflix deal fails to address the real issues for Canadian content creators

I don’t know about you, but these days the Netflix algorithm thinks I might be interested in a documentary about Lady Gaga and several dark U.S. crime dramas. I am three screens into recommendations before it offers episodes of the Maritimes comedy Trailer Park Boys and knee deep in genre suggestions before I spy one lone Canadian movie: the hockey comedy Goon.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.