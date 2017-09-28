Morneau expecting more blowback once tax changes tabled

Facing external pressure from concerned constituents and anxiety among business owners over what the outcomes of the federal government’s soon-ending consultation period will be on its proposed tax changes, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said there will be more time to hash out the ultimate tax reform proposal once it’s before Parliament.

“What we’ve got right now is a consultation period on two pieces of draft legislation. We still have another piece of legislation to write, so there will be additional ability for people to have comments on that.” said Morneau, following an appearance before the House Finance Committee Thursday where he fielded questions from both sides about the federal government’s contentious tax reform proposal.