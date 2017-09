Morneau might be a one-term political wonder

Staff confide Bill Morneau avoids the obligatory MP glad-handing in his Toronto riding.

Maybe it’s understandable. This extremely wealthy businessman didn’t enter politics to deliver small talk in church basement dinners.

But the Finance Minister’s apathetic attention to his Toronto Centre turf is noticeable enough for inside whispers to suggest he might not seek re-election two years from now.

