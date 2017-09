National pharmacare program would save $4.2 billion annually, budget officer finds

Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Frechette appears at Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A national pharmacare program would lead to annual savings of about $4.2 billion, according to a new report from the parliamentary budget officer.

The report was released Thursday, one year after the House of Commons health committee asked for a cost estimate of a universal program that would replace existing public and private drug plans, using the list of drugs covered in Quebec as a model.