P.E.I.’s Liberal premier calls on Ottawa to delay implementing tax changes

The Liberal premier of P.E.I. is calling on the Trudeau government to hold off implementing its proposed tax changes, saying they are causing “significant concern and uncertainty.”

Wade MacLauchlan issued a statement Thursday saying many business owners on the Island have told him they are concerned the proposed changes to corporate tax laws could impede succession planning, particularly in the agriculture and fishing sectors.

The premier has sent a letter to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to ask for an extension to public consultations.

MacLauchlan said the Island has been experiencing strong economic growth, which he attributed to the entrepreneurial spirit and risk-taking of small- and medium-sized business leaders.

“For these economic leaders to remain confident and continue to invest and drive growth, they need to clearly understand the tax regime in which they will operate,” the premier said. “Any confusion or unintended consequences of the changes will have a significant dampening effect on future growth of our economy.”

Morneau has said the changes are meant to end tax advantages that some wealthy business owners have unfairly exploited and to ensure all Canadians have a level playing field. However, his proposal has drawn complaints from doctors, lawyers, tax planners and other small business owners who have used incorporation to reduce their income tax burden.

MacLauchlan said he has heard similar complaints.

“While proposed changes to tax systems always promote debate a