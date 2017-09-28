Pot legalization plan on agenda for Trudeau’s meeting with premiers next week

While the prime minister and the premiers will focus largely on economic issues when they sit down next week, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Thursday that legalizing cannabis will also be discussed.

Sources tell CBC News a number of provinces were already planning on raising the issue during the final afternoon session of Tuesday’s first ministers meeting.

But the PMO said while the schedule is still being finalized, marijuana legalization has been added to the afternoon discussion following roundtables on job creation, tax reform and an update on NAFTA talks.