Rob Ford Memorial Stadium? Doug Ford wants it, John Tory backs it

School athletes will soon be competing in Rob Ford Memorial Stadium if Toronto Mayor John Tory gets his way.

In a letter to his city council colleagues obtained by the Star, Tory makes the case for renaming Centennial Park Stadium to honour his predecessor who served as an Etobicoke councillor for a decade before a tumultuous term as mayor. Ford, 46, died from cancer, after a return to council, in March 2016.