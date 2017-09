Vancouver Island NDP MP takes brief leave from Parliament due to family reasons

The NDP Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford has told his constituents he’s had to take brief leave from his duties.

As MP’s returned to Ottawa this week, Alistair MacGregor explained in a note on social media that he stayed on Vancouver Island due to family issues.

McGregor’s wife is pregnant with their third child and he writes that there have been serious complications that require her ongoing hospitalization.