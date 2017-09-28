Accusations Morneau breached conflict-of-interest screen raise tension over tax reforms

John Ivison National Post

The late Doug Finley, who was Stephen Harper’s backroom general, was asked shortly before his death in May 2013 how best to sabotage Justin Trudeau, who had recently been elected Liberal leader.

Having helped torpedo the ambitions of three of Trudeau’s predecessors, Finley had some form when it came to attack ads. He harrumphed in typical Finley fashion and proposed the campaign should focus on the Liberal leader’s wealth and lack of first-hand experience of the lives of the people he was championing. The suggested pay-off line: “He’s not like you.”

Four years, and one election defeat later,