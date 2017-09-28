Judge plays referee in dispute over pair of Edmonton Oilers season tickets

EDMONTON — An Alberta judge has refereed a dispute over a pair of Edmonton Oilers season tickets.

According to court documents Beverly and Donald McLeod, both avid National Hockey League fans, separated in 2015 after 35 years of marriage.

Last year he agreed to pay her $15,000 per month in spousal support — but what to do about the rights to the Oilers season tickets, which are in his name, that they shared for 11 years?

Beverly McLeod filed an interim matrimonial property application seeking a court order for them to share the tickets for the 2017-2018 season, including the playoffs.

Donald McLeod questioned whether the tickets, which are a hot commodity in Edmonton, should be considered matrimonial property.

Justice Ritu Khullar of Court of Queen's Bench granted Beverly McLeod's request — but the McLeods won't have to sit together at the games.

"The parties shall share equally in the Edmonton Oilers 2017-2018 season tickets, including playoff games, if applicable," reads her ruling.

"The parties shall alternate choices for game tickets with the defendant choosing first the game for which he wants tickets, the plaintiff choosing second for her game, and the parties alternating choices thereafter until all regular season tickets have been assigned.

"In the event there are playoff tickets, the plaintiff shall choose her game first, the defendant second, and alternating thereafter."

Evidence entered in court said before last hockey season, the tickets were used by the couple, their family and friends.

"Ms. McLeod loves going to the games. The tickets were an asset used for family enjoyment."

Last season Donald McLeod gave Beverly McLeod one-third of the regular season tickets and decided which tickets she would receive. She only received one set of playoff tickets.

He refused to give her any tickets for the upcoming season.

Khullar said the amount of money Donald McLeod is paying Beverly McLeod in spousal support is irrelevant — the Oilers tickets fall squarely within the definition of household goods under the law.

"These tickets have been owned for 11 years, were clearly acquired during the marriage, and fall within the definition of household goods," says the ruling.

"As such, the Oilers season tickets are property that may be divided by the court."

The judge also awarded Beverly McLeod court costs.

John Cotter, The Canadian Press