Officials cite threats and fears in documents on refugee influx

CTV News has obtained government documents that outline the interdepartmental scramble to address the large number of asylum seekers crossing from the U.S. into Canada earlier this year, with officials citing concerns that the number of refugee claimants would overwhelm the system, potentially “resulting in pseudo-refugee camps” affecting everything from processing to public safety.

This winter, the small town of Emerson, Manitoba was the first to see the influx. Followed by Quebec, the numbers grew from dozens of people to thousands in just a few short months. And while the federal government was quick to reassure the public, behind-the-scenes, officials were expressing concerns.