‘We are living through an all-out assault on truth and reason,’ Hillary Clinton warns adoring Toronto crowd

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to a Toronto stage Thursday night in front of a cheering audience of thousands, a scene reminiscent of the campaign trail she left behind on Nov. 8, 2016.

Her electoral loss was almost a year old, but the sting is clearly still fresh.

“There were times when I just wanted to pull the covers over my head,” Clinton said of her failed campaign.

The appearance in Toronto was part of a 15-city tour to promote her freshly released memoir, What Happened — and, like her memoir, the speech darted between reas