4 tweaks Ottawa could make to settle nerves around proposed tax changes

When Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced proposed tax changes in July, he said he expected some push-back, but it’s clear the Liberals did not expect the shove to be quite this forceful.

The Liberals say they’re open to tweaks based on what they’ve heard during the 75-day consultation period, but they’ve been vague on which areas might be changed when that period ends Monday.

“We’ve heard some concerns that we agree with and some concerns that we don’t agree,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week.

But in an appearance at the House of Commons finance committee Thursday, Morneau revealed, to some extent, which voices have been heard above the fray: farmers.