Critics assail Mélanie Joly over lack of specifics in Netflix announcement

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s $500-million Netflix announcement did not include concrete details on the streaming service’s plans to invest in Canadian TV productions and also left unanswered questions on the deal’s actual worth.

The five-year commitment from the U.S.-based company to open a production house in Canada generated most of the buzz in the culture industry at Ms. Joly’s announcement of a new federal cultural policy in Ottawa on Thursday.

However, no one from Netflix was present at the announcement to explain the company’s plans in Canada.