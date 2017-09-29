Former U.S. president Obama speaks in Toronto; fans say they left ‘inspired’

People who heard Barack Obama speak in Toronto say they found his talk, which focused on youth and the future, inspiring.

“The reason I won was because I trusted young people, and trained them, to go into communities and do amazing work,” the former U.S. president said.

Friday’s event, which cost $1,000 per plate, was closed to the media. Organizer Ottawa-based think-tank Canada 2020 tweeted quotes from his speech which was expected to draw an audience of about 3,000.

People who attended said Obama looked to the future, focusing on democracy, civil engagement and youth.