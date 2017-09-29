Hill security officers’ labour dispute escalates, as union alleges ‘intimidation,’ ‘threats’ by management

House security officers have resumed protest actions amid an escalating labour stand between the officers’ union and the Parliamentary Protective Service, with the union last week filing dozens of grievances over what it’s deemed a “cocktail of intimidation, threats and disinformation” from the employer.

“The agreement that we signed in order for us to stop our [protest] actions in June—which was by the way just a couple of days before July 1st, that was a big deal for them [the employer]—it was [meant to be] a good faith mediation during the summer in regards to our current grievances,” said Roch Lapensée, president of the House of Commons security officers’ union, the Security Services Employees Association (SSEA).

“Our position is the employer sat down with no good faith, there was no good faith at the table, so we believe it was only a tactic to waste time,” he said.