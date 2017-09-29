Is Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown truly in ‘a war’ with his own party?

With Ontario’s election about eight months away, Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval ratings are near rock bottom, there are two trials linked to her Liberal party in the headlines and the party is trailing in the polls.

But her main opponent, Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, has his own set of problems. His party is struggling with “internal fist fights” and he’s been accused of leading “a war” against his own members.

Controversial nomination meetings have prompted calls to police and a court battle, riding association executives have quit in protest, party elders are going public with their criticism and organized conservative groups are threatening to undermine