Liberals’ feel-good cultural policy review ignores newspaper struggles

John Ivison National Post

The traditional media is hurtling toward an unhappy date with destiny.

So said Ed Greenspon, president of the Public Policy Forum, in The Shattered Mirror, a study partially funded by the government that looked at shifts and disruptions in news and journalism.

That statement remains more true today than when the report was released last January. Yet according to the government’s new cultural policy review everything is tickety-boo.

“Our industries are doing well — not just well, great,” said heritage minister Mélanie Joly in a puffed-up speech in Ottawa Thursday that boasted about Canadians being feted at the Emmy Awards and poets reaching number 13 on the New York Times best-sellers list.