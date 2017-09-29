Obama stubbornly clings to optimism in Toronto speech

There are eternal optimists. Then there are stubborn optimists.

After his talk in Toronto on Friday, Barack Obama pleaded for optimism, even though his own is now “leavened by the recognition that progress can reverse itself.”

What other option is there, really?

“In many ways this is both the worst of times and the best of times,” the 44th U.S. president said in a youth-focused talk to more than 2,000 people (my estimate) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“If you had to choose a moment in history to be born, and you didn’t know ahead of time who you were … you’d choose right now. This moment.”