Ottawa spent $110K in legal fees fighting First Nations girl over $6K dental procedure

The federal Liberal government has spent more than $110,000 fighting a First Nations girl in court to block payment for orthodontic treatment that cost just $6,000, according to documents released under the Access to Information Act and shared with CBC News.

The Cree teen, Josey Willier, had ongoing problems with her teeth that resulted in chronic aching pain in her lower gums.