Perspective with Alison Smith – Azeem Ibrahim

The author of the book “The Rohinghya, Inside Myanmar’s forgotten Genocide”, Azeem Ibrahim calls the latest violence in Myanmar “an excuse by the military to go into villages and ethnically cleanse” the Rohinghya. Ibrahim, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Policy, says Myanmar civil leader; Aung San Suu Kyi has “evolved from a peacekeeping campaigner to a full-time politician” who believes it is not worth alienating the Myanmar military over the Rohinghya crisis. Ibrahim says Suu Kyi is “quietly supporting what the military are doing” in Myanmar.