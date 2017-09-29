Scheer: Liberals showing ‘intolerance’ for female MP by boycotting committee vote

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau and Liberal MPs are showing “intolerance” for a “strong, competent, dynamic young woman” his party nominated to chair a status of women committee.

Liberal committee members walked out Tuesday during a vote to install MP Rachael Harder as chair, saying she isn’t fit because she holds anti-abortion views.

“The Liberals are trying to politicize this. I actually find it disgusting that the Liberals would treat a young, female Member of Parliament in this way, and it just shows the intolerance of the Liberal party,” Scheer said on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.