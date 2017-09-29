National Newswatch

Scheer: Liberals showing ‘intolerance’ for female MP by boycotting committee vote

By — Sep 29 2017

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau and Liberal MPs are showing “intolerance” for a “strong, competent, dynamic young woman” his party nominated to chair a status of women committee.
Liberal committee members walked out Tuesday during a vote to install MP Rachael Harder as chair, saying she isn’t fit because she holds anti-abortion views.
“The Liberals are trying to politicize this. I actually find it disgusting that the Liberals would treat a young, female Member of Parliament in this way, and it just shows the intolerance of the Liberal party,” Scheer said on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines