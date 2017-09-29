Tom Mulcair says his legacy is to leave next NDP leader a truly national party

Tom Mulcair says he will leave the helm of the federal New Democratic Party confident that he helped secure a permanent base for the party in his home province of Quebec.

Mulcair — dressed in a suit, orange tie and cowboy boots (“It’s the most comfortable footwear there is”) — sat down with CBC Radio’s The House this week as the NDP prepares to release the first-ballot results in the race to succeed him following the party’s disappointing third-place finish in the 2015 election.

Four candidates, Niki Ashton, Charlie An