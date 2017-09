A much-needed cultural revolution that isn’t revolutionary at all

First, the good news. Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s new “Creative Canada” strategy, once promised to be a much-needed “revolution” for a “broken system,” is a timid, ineffectual rehash of existing policy that for the most part avoids dealing with any of the questions raised by the vast changes sweeping the communications industries, except for those it punts to other agencies and a later day.

