Can fairy tale hopes for Alberta’s political centre come true?

Once upon a time, in a corner of the legislative assembly, there sat three MLAs: an Alberta Party leader, a lone Progressive Conservative and a fresh Independent.

That’s not how I used to tell The Three Bears to my daughter. But it’s Alberta’s current version of the tale.

When the legislature resumes one month from now, the Alberta Party’s Greg Clark and lone PC MLA Richard Starke, the member for Vermilion-Lloydminster, will be joined in splendid isolation by Rick Fraser, the Calgary MLA who quit the not-so-very-United Conservative Party caucus last week to become an Independent.