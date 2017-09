Canada’s army looks to recruit reservists in face of dwindling numbers

For the first time, the Canadian Armed Forces is opening its doors at every reserve armoury across the country in an attempt to boost its dwindling part-time force.

At more than 100 open houses, recruiters will pitch a new expedited enrolment process and guaranteed summer jobs for students. Reserve units will try to wow would-be members with demos of artillery equipment and combat training, as well as displays from medics, engineers and weapons technicians.