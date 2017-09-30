Change may be at hand, or not, as NDP awaits first-ballot leadership results

The federal New Democratic Party’s gruelling search for a new leader could finally come to an end Sunday as party faithful gather in Toronto to hear the long-awaited results of the initial round of voting.

One of four candidates — Ontario provincial politician Jagmeet Singh, northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton or Quebec MP Guy Caron — would have to claim more than 50 per cent of the vote for a first-ballot victory.

Otherwise, the last-place candidate drops off the ballot and the suspense lingers for another week before the results of a second round of voting is announced Oct. 8 in Montreal.