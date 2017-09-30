National Newswatch

Far-right, anti-fascist protesters temporarily shut Quebec border crossing

By — Sep 30 2017

A standoff between far-right groups and anti-fascist protesters along the Canadian side of the U.S. border forced police to temporarily shut down the crossing near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Saturday.

A separate anti-illegal immigrant rally on Parliament Hill, held amid heightened concerns about the arrival of asylum seekers, also provoked a handful of skirmishes, as riot police stepped in to prevent physical violence.

Roughly 300 members of the Storm Alliance — a group that identifies as “ultranationalist,” and claims to eschew ties to far-right white nationalists — arrived at the border crossing near Lacolle, where thousands of migrants have crossed into the country on foot without proper documentation.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines