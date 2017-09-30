Half of Ontarians want weed regulated like booze: Poll

This Feb. 1, 2011 file photo shows medical marijuana clone plants at a medical marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. A major producer of medical marijuana says doctors and specialized clinics are receiving kickbacks from some licensed pot producers in exchange for sending them patients, a practice the company calls unethical and a violation of professional medical standards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Jeff Chiu

Half of Ontarians believe recreational marijuana should be regulated like alcohol, a new poll suggests.

Forum Research found 50 per cent of respondents want the government to treat cannabis like alcohol.

That’s encouraging news to Premier Kathleen Wynne’s administration, which will restrict the sale of legalized weed to 150 standalone LCBO-run stores