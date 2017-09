Monty Hall, Winnipeg-born host of Let’s Make a Deal, dead at 96

Monty Hall, the Winnipeg-born host of Let’s Make a Deal, has died, according to media reports.

Hall was 96.

Sharon Hall said her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif, The Associated Press reported.

His death was also reported by the New York Times and TMZ.

Hall co-created Let’s Make a Deal, which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades.