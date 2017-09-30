National Defence blames ‘fiscal restraints’ for cutting third navy resupply ship

The Department of National Defence is blaming “fiscal restraints” for promising only two new naval resupply ships in the Trudeau government’s new defence policy, even though navy officials say three are required.

Resupply vessels are considered critical for conducting naval operations around the world. Not only do they carry supplies for naval task groups, but they also have medical and maintenance facilities on board.

The Liberal government’s defence policy, released this past June, promised a navy capable of deploying and sustaining two naval task groups, each composed of up to four warships and a resupply vessel.

Such a fleet, the policy said, would let Canada contribute to any international mission “while assuring the ability to monitor our own ocean estate and contribute to the security of North America.”

Yet while the Liberals committed to buying 15 new warships to replace Canada’s existing frigate and destroyer fleets at a cost of between $56 billion and $60 billion, they promised only two resupply vessels.

While that would be enough to sustain the required two task groups if