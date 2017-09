NDP president predicts multiple ballots in leadership showdown

Results of the first ballot of the federal NDP leadership race will be revealed tomorrow in Toronto, but the president of the party is predicting a winner won’t be crowned just yet.

“I’m expecting the race will continue on to at least one more ballot, if not two,” NDP President Marit Stiles said in an interview on CTV’s Question Period that’s airing Sunday. “That’s what we’re planning for.”