Netflix deal will lead to more Canadian content, heritage minister says

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly is shedding some light on what Canadians can expect from the government’s agreement with Netflix, amid criticism about a lack of details in the new creative sector policy she introduced this week.

The government’s creative strategy, announced Thursday, broadly aims to support Canadian culture and includes plans to beef up Ottawa’s contribution to the Canadian Media Fund, invest in local news and assist artists, musicians, writers and other creators in a changing digital landscape.

The plan also includes an agreement with streaming company Netflix to spend at least $500 million over five years on