PCs Hold Clear Lead in Every Region but Toronto, where they’re tied

In a random sampling of public opinion taken by The Forum Poll among 801 Ontario voters, more than four in ten (44%) say that if an election were held today, they would support the Ontario PCs. Just over a quarter (27%) say they would support the NDP, and fewer than a quarter (22%) say they would support the Liberals. Few (5%) say they would support the Green party, while (2%) say they would support another party.