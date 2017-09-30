Phoenix pay system backlog increased by 20,000 cases this month

The backlog of cases carried out through the Phoenix pay system rose 20,000 in the last month because processing pay changes from new collective agreements proved to be “more complex and time consuming than initially anticipated,” according to a Sept. 29 government update.

The number of pay changes waiting to be processed grew from 237,000 on Aug. 23 to 257,000 as of Sept. 20, according to the government’s latest monthly update on how it’s tackling the problem-plagued system that issues paycheques to federal public servants.

One person may have more than one open case, but Radio-Canada recently reported that as of Aug. 8 nearly half of the 313,734 federal public servants paid through Phoenix had been waiting at least a month to have their complaints dealt with.