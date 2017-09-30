National Newswatch

Police investigate shooting death of man near shopping mall in Toronto

By — Sep 30 2017

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near a shopping mall that left a man dead Friday.

They say officers were called to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, and found an injured man behind the mall in north Toronto.

They say the man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old John Trevor Paul of Toronto.

Police haven't provided any information about possible suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Canadian Press

