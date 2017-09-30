Tillerson says Trump has “issued no red lines” on North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that President Trump had “issued no red lines” when it came to North Korea, suggesting that an atmospheric test by the rogue state might not automatically trigger a military response from the U.S.. Tillerson’s remarks were made at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Beijing on Saturday evening.

Tillerson was in Beijing to lay the groundwork for the November summit when President Trump visits China on an 11-day tour of Asian nations, which includes South Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.