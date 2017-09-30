Trump says Puerto Rico mayors ‘want everything done for them’

Donald Trump posted a series of tweets this morning slamming Puerto Rico’s mayors, including saying they “want everything to be done for them,” a day after San Juan’s mayor criticized aid delivery to the Hurricane Maria-lashed island.

Trump, who is expected to visit the island Tuesday with his wife Melania Trump, first wrote three tweets Saturday criticizing the “poor leadership” in Puerto Rico, saying local mayors “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”

He then retweeted videos from the military and other emergency responders working in Puerto Rico.