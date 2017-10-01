National Newswatch
Breaking News
National Opinion Centre

Billionaires know best in Trudeau’s world

By — Oct 1 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who backtracked on electoral reform and parliamentary transparency, has finally got his back up over shutting down loopholes on small business owners.

Despite the fury local MPs have received this summer, and harsh words from business owners decrying being labelled as “cheats,” the Liberals are steadfast in refusing to alter their plans.

Those “tax cheats” who employ their relatives to clean their offices? Shame, shame, shame.

A bit of advice to these business owners? The only ones who have the ear of the Liberal government are

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines