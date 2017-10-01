Heritage Minister Joly says Netflix money is new, for full Canadian productions

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says the marquee $500 million Netflix investment rolled out as part of the government’s just-announced vision for cultural policy is new money that’ll be spent on fully Canadian creations.

After days of questioning, Joly finally filled out details of the controversial Netflix deal, and what it means in terms of new Canadian content and production.

“This is not supporting service production… This is new money for Canadian productions,” said Joly in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.