How Jagmeet Singh won the NDP leadership

Jagmeet Singh pulled off a surprise on Sunday by winning the NDP leadership on the first ballot, handily defeating his rivals in a performance matched only by past NDP stalwarts Tommy Douglas and Jack Layton.

Fundraising, polls and membership sign-ups suggested that Singh was on track for a strong first ballot result. The question wasn’t about where he would place, but whether he would get over the 50 per cent mark needed to avoid a second round of voting.

In hindsight, however, it appears that Singh had all but won this race over a month ago.